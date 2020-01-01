QC Mayor Joy Belmonte starts quarantine protocol after she tested positive for COVID-19

Upon learning that she tested positive for coronavirus last Wednesday, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte has started isolating herself as a precaution; and at the same time, the common areas of the Quezon City Hall had been closed for disinfection.

She thanked that the result revealed earlier on Wednesday and she gave assurance that she does not feel any symptoms.

She claimed that the test became positive because of her many visits to many health centers, hospitals, and to see the needs of the people in many areas, especially those barangays which were lockdown because of the pandemic.

“I do not regret. I already prepared for this and I wholeheartedly accept this.” Belmonte said.

(Source: FILAM Star)