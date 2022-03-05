PUV capacity under Alert Level 1 concerns DOH

The Department of Health expressed concerns last March 3, over the capacity of public utility vehicle (PUVs) under the pandemic quarantine system Alert Level 1 since it started on March 1.

DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that what is concerning is that PUV operators go beyond the 100% capacity. She once again reminded the public that this over capacity can put the country back to the pre-pandemic situation.

Meanwhile, the Inter-Agency Council for Traffic warned that the drivers who violate the rule and go beyond capacity will be issued violation tickets starting March 4.