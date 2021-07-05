Pure Filipino nationalism in high octane at the 4th Filipino Folk-Music Festival

In spite of the pandemic, the Filipino Music and Arts Association of Manitoba Inc and the Barangay Canada held a more than an hour zoom Filipino Folk-Music Festival to celebrate the 123rd Independence event with a theme: Musikang Pilipino Sa Panahon ng Pandemya.

The loaded of talents this presentation was in cooperation with the Filipino Seniors Group Winnipeg, Acoustic Live in Winnipeg (ALIW), and the local talents and musicians.

With this zoom presentation, the music festival had a much wider audience, not only in Winnipeg but also entertaining the Filipinos from coast to coast to international audience.

Top-billed by The Rainmakers, the famous singing group based in the Philippines, performed with gusto, blending the voices of Joel Macanaya, Jojo Grospe, and Ramon Villanueva, making the festival totally superb entertainment.

Added to the galore of pure wholesome entertainments are the best in local talents, namely, the members of ALIW. Jojo Yso, Arnold Tongol, Rodel Olesco, Patrick Mayuga, Manny Concepcion, and Josephy David; Performers were Levy Abad, Daniel Tabo-oy, Yzza Reyes Lijauco, Manny Araullo, Azel Navarro, Raffy Ramiro, Julius Cesar Eugenio, Joyce Colada, DJ Feliciano, Kyleen Neis, Catherine Ofiaza and Ernesto Ofiaza, Jr.

Greetings were given by MLA Jon Reyes, Honorary Consul Ronaldo Opina, Narima de la Cruz, president, Filipino Canadian National Congress.

Sponsors include Ye’s Buffet, U-One Wealth Management, Jeepney Restaurant, No FrillsFood and Grocery and Sagana Foods Manitoba.

Media Sponsors: Filipino Journal and Pilipino Express.