President Marcos Unveils Ambitious Plan for Pasig River Transportation Revitalization

President Marcos is determined to transform the Pasig River into a vital transportation hub in Metro Manila, announcing plans for additional ferry boats and stations along the underutilized waterway. Speaking at the opening of the “Pasig Bigyan Buhay Muli” project, he emphasized the river’s potential as a maritime highway, aiming to make it an active transportation site. The President stressed that this transformation is not merely cosmetic, focusing on fundamental improvements. Initiatives include cleaning up the river, addressing upstream waste disposal, and establishing the Inter-Agency Council for the Pasig River Urban Development through Executive Order 35. Beyond transportation, recreational and wellness amenities, including public parks and jogging paths, are set to enhance the 25-kilometer stretch of the river, spanning 11 cities in the metropolis. The President’s vision seeks a comprehensive revitalization of the Pasig River for transport, recreation, and tourism.







Photo source: Bagong Pilipinas