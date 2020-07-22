President Duterte to focus on COVID-19 pandemic in his 5th SONA

President Rodrigo Duterte will outline the road map for economic recovery and the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic in his 5th State of the Nation Address on Monday at Congress.

According to the report, he will definitely present his future economic plans amid the blow of COVID-19 to the members of Congress, and at the same time, to request for the new Bayanihan program to help the Filipnos who have been affected by the pandemic.

Lawmakers and staff who will be attending at the President Duterte’s 5th SONA will be required to undergo swab testing as well as rapid tested for COVID-19 as a precaution against the spread of the deadly virus ravaging the major countries in the world.

And Malacanang officials will assure the public that Duterte’s SONA will be heard by all Filipinos by using all available communication system like the RTVM, and other social media like Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and other private radio and television channel.

This is the 5th SONA of President Duterte for the past three- and half years in office.

Meanwhile, President Duterte has instructed the arrest for those who have ignored the use of face mask especially in the areas where COVID-19 cases are high.