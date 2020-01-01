President Duterte suspends the termination of Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA)

In an unprecedented move, President Rodrigo Duterte has suspended on June 2 the termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement three months after he criticized that the agreement favours the United States.

Foreign Affair Secretary, Teodoro Locsin, Jr. said that he informed Washington thru diplomatic communication citing that the termination was made in light of political and other developments in the region.

US Ambassador Sung Kim said: “The United States welcomes the Philippine government decision. Our long-standing alliance has benefited both countries and will look forward to continued close security and defense cooperation with the Philippines.”

Duterte prompted to terminate the VFA after Senator Bong de la Rosa was not granted to travel to the United States.

According to some security experts, China and the Philippines relations are in a precarious situation due to China’s claim of the many disputed islands in the South China Sea. And by continuing a closer relationship with the United States, the Philippine has the support to feel safe from any intervention.