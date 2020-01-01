PNP says consistent drop in crime rate indication of winning drug war

Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, the Chief Directorial Staff of the PNP said the biggest indication that the drug war is winning is the significant reduction in the country’s crime rate, Eleazar made the statement amid claims by Vice President Leni Robredo that the campaign against illegal drugs is a failure.

PNP Officer-In-Charge Archie Gamboa also echoed Eleazar statement as he disputed Robredo’s claim by saying that among the reasons why the drug war was successful were the confiscation of tons of shabu, that there are no more shabu laboratories in the country, and the high popularity rating of the President.

On Monday, Vice President Leni Robredo made her report public on her stint as co-chairperson of the Inter-Agency Committee Against Illegal Drugs where she stated that the success rate of the drug war was only one percent in the past three years.