PMA officials included in new complaint over hazing death

The Baguio police and the family of Cadet Fourth Class Darwin Dormitorio, who died from internal injuries attributed to beatings that occurred as far back as August, have included two resigned officials of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA in a new complaint filed on Monday.

Lt. Gen. Ronnie Evangelista was charged with dereliction of duty, along with Brig. Gen. Bartolome Bacarro, the former commandant of cadets. They joined tactical officers Maj. Rex Bolo and Capt. Jeffrey Batistiana who were charged with dereliction of duty in a complaint filed on Oct. 8. Doctors at the PMA Station Hospital namely, Capt. Flor Apple Apostol, Capt. Maria Ofelia Beloy and former hospital supervisor Lt. Col. Cesar Candelaria, were charged with failing to treat Dormitorio properly. The Dormitorio family said it would ask the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) in Manila to probe the doctors and to revoke their licenses for negligence.

The seven senior cadets who were earlier charged with hazing, murder and torture of Dormitorio are Cadet First Class Axl Rey Sanopao; Cadets Third Class Shalimar Imperial, Felix Lumbag Jr., Julius Carlo Tadena, John Vincent Manalo and Rey David John Volante; and Cadet Second Class Christian Zacarias.