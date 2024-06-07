Pinoy Jazz



Friday, June 14, 7:30pm

Royal Albert Arms

Jazz Winnipeg and the Royal Albert Arms present an evening of Pinoy Jazz, featuring:

8:30pm: Hera

9:30pm: Not Your Ordinary Hooligans

10:30pm: TMB and the Boyz



About Hera

Hera is a true interdisciplinary artist whose craft transcends boundaries. With a soul of endless curiosity, Hera has woven her magic within the threads of music, theater, film and fashion. Blending pop, jazz, funk, and RnB influences with a twist of drama from Original Pilipino Music, Hera’s sweet voice and playful lyrics have swayed listeners on local stages. Her music and natural stage presence have also charmed audiences as far as New York City.



About Not Your Ordinary Hooligans (NYOH)

Formed in 2019, NYOH (Not Your Ordinary Hooligans) is a nine-piece ensemble from Winnipeg, Manitoba. Studying under various well-established jazz musicians at Brandon University, with Grammy-nominated jazz pianist Michael Cain being one of many. This group of highly-skilled musicians brings liveliness and good vibrations to its audiences through their grooving rhythm section and electrifying horn section. With backgrounds from genres such as R&B, hip-hop, funk, fusion, Latin, and straight ahead swing, NYOH aims to get your head bopping, feet tapping, and face stankin’ as their contagious love for music tends to leave everyone in the crowd buzzing with excitement.

Tricia Magsino Barnabé

About TMB and the Boyz

Dr. Tricia Magsino Barnabé is a Manitoba dentist by profession but also an accomplished lyric soprano soloist with a repertoire ranging from classical to Broadway to jazz and pop/rock. She has been seen and heard on radio, television and theatres such as Rainbow Stage (most notably as the lead role of Kim in Miss Saigon), Gilbert and Sullivan operettas, numerous independent productions and playing main roles in high school productions at Glenlawn Collegiate.

Tricia is the visionary and founder of the All-Dentist Musicals where she performed main roles in Little Shop of Horrors, Guys and Dolls and Young Frankenstein. Under her own A Million Dreams performing label, she has performed and produced three of her own shows: A Million Dreams, a COVID-era online show called Faith, Hope, Love, and most recently a musical revue which she also wrote and directed called New Beginnings in a New World. Her upcoming show This is Me will be presented at Prairie Theatre Exchange this coming August.

For this show, Tricia’s band is completed by drummer Greg Boettcher, keyboardist Jett Panganiban, and bassist David Swatek.



Saturday, June 15, 7:30pm

Royal Albert Arms

Jazz Winnipeg and the Royal Albert Arms present an evening of Pinoy Jazz, featuring:

7:30pm: Jovelle Balani

8:30pm: Rein

10:30pm: FEELGOOD



About Jovelle Balani

Jovelle Balani is a Filipino-Canadian singer, songwriter, and performing artist. With her soulful voice and unique style, she has been carving a name for herself in the local and international music scene. She draws inspiration from Norah Jones, Amy Winehouse, and Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, to name a few.

On her debut single “Ode to a Lover,” this Winnipeg artist fuses modern pop and jazz to create a relaxed, sitting-in-a-candlelit-bar soundscape. Jovelle aspires to create space for a younger generation to enjoy this kind of music.

She recently took part in Creative Manitoba’s Professional Mentorship Program, where she explored jazz and the music business with the help of her mentor, Nadia Douglas. Check her out on Spotify, Apple Music, and other streaming platforms!



About Rein

Rein is a true crooner that came out of nowhere. The 24-year-old singer, songwriter, and producer has captivated fans from around the world with his soft, powerful vocals and mellow melodies. He never thought of becoming a solo musician until he wrote his first song in the midst of the pandemic.

The Filipino artist blends indie-alternative pop with jazz, bossa nova, R&B, and soul, taking inspiration from artists such as Chet Baker, Laufey, Jesse Barrera, grentperez, Ariana Grande, and Stevie Wonder.



About FEELGOOD

FEELGOOD is a band that consists of a lead vocalist, a bassist, a guitarist and a drummer. FEELGOOD’s sound mixes modern R&B, alternative, pop, and a little bit of jazz. They feel good playing the tunes they love, and that’s what they want to impart to their audience.