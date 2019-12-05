Philippines surpasses previous gold record

The Philippines collected an impressive 25 gold medals in Day 2 of the Southeast Asian Games giving the hosts 38 gold medals that exceeded their totals in the past four SEA Games.

Dancesport has so far produced the largest number of gold with 10 after a spectacular showing in the one-day event on Sunday. Arnis hauled 7 gold medals, while Hidilyn Diaz finally grabbed her first SEA Games title. Both Gilas 3×3 basketball teams dominated their respective gender divisions to finish first, while downhill cyclists John Derick Farr and Lea Denise Belgira won the day’s first two gold medals. Edmar Tacuel (pencak silat), Monica Torres (duathlon), and Rodel Labayo and Angelo Morales (lawn bowls) rounded out the hometown’s gold harvest.

