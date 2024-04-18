Philippines Asserts Sovereign Right in Strengthening Ties with US and Japan

US President Joe Biden speaks to the press with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (R) and Filipino President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (L) at the White House in Washington, DC, April 11, 2024. Photo source: AFP / Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

The Philippines reaffirmed its prerogative to enhance its partnerships with the United States and Japan, emphasizing that such collaborations are not aimed at threatening any nation, including China, amidst rising tensions in the South China Sea.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., alongside US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, convened in Washington last week for a landmark trilateral summit, focusing on bolstering economic and security alliances.

In a statement, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) underscored that the trilateral cooperation signifies a positive pursuit that should be viewed as an opportunity for peace and development in the region.

Emphasizing the country’s sovereign choice, the DFA stated that the decision to fortify alliances aligns with the Philippines’ national interests and independent foreign policy.

Highlighting the potential benefits of the trilateral initiative, the DFA mentioned anticipated support for infrastructure development and critical technologies, along with efforts to maintain peace and security in the region.

The joint statement issued by the three nations expressed deep concern over Beijing’s actions in the South China Sea, criticizing its behavior as destabilizing. The DFA called on China to reassess its actions and urged for a peaceful resolution to tensions in the region.