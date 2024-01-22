Philippines and China Reach Agreement on Maritime Communications in South China Sea

Photo source: AFP / Ted Aljibe

In a recent bilateral consultation, the Philippines and China have forged an agreement to enhance maritime communications and promote a “calm” approach in addressing disputes in the South China Sea, including contested waters. The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported “frank and productive discussions” aimed at de-escalating tensions in this strategically vital region. Emphasizing the importance of diplomacy, both nations committed to resolving incidents peacefully and maintaining sea peace and stability through continuous dialogue. Heightened tensions between the two countries in preceding months, marked by clashes in disputed waters, led President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to advocate for a “paradigm shift” in addressing China’s assertive behavior in the West Philippine Sea. The DFA revealed plans to enhance communication between foreign ministries and coast guards, with a mutual commitment to prevent escalating tensions. Additionally, discussions covered potential academic exchanges in marine scientific research. Recent diplomatic developments, including China summoning the Philippine Ambassador, were highlighted, as the DFA reiterated Manila’s adherence to the One China policy concerning Taiwan.