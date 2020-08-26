PhilHealth Senate investigation stopped

Senate committee hearing on the anomalies in PhilHealth has to stop and those suspected officials would just face the judiciary while those found guilty of corruption will be charged.

Senate President Tito Sotto in his statement said that the CEO and other officials will face the judiciary and its for them to present themselves on the irregularities in the said public insurance agency.

” With all these lies, we will end up our hearing,” Sotto said.

Meanwhile some officials are already suspended by the Ombudsman without pay.

And the service to the rank and file will continue in spite of the alleged corruption in the agency.