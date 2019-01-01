PH men’s hockey team set to defend SEA Games crown in home ice

With their #LiyabSaLamig mantra, the Philippine national men’s hockey team is ready to set fire on home ice as they seek to defend their crown in the upcoming 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

Also called the Philippine Eagles, the national men’s hockey team looks to repeat their gold medal finish back in the 2017 edition of the regional meet in Kuala Lumpur.

To hype up for the upcoming competition, the national men’s hockey team launched a support campaign with a promotional video highlighting their fiery passion on the ice rink.

Not as prominent as other national teams due to the sport’s seeming incompatibility with the Philippines’ tropical climate, the men’s hockey team continues to push through despite logistical limitations.

Results have been steady for the Philippine Eagles since being governed by the Federation of Ice Hockey League (FIHL) in 2015. The squad swept the 2017 SEA Games, beating four other competing countries for their first international championship.

The Philippine Eagles are coming off a relatively successful campaign from the 2019 Challenge Cup of Asia, finishing second behind Mongolia to improve their bronze medal finish in the previous edition.

While the men’s hockey team is set to play on home ice, team captain Steven Fuglister said his squad should remain undistracted from their goal of clinching back-to-back gold medals for the country.

“We have the home court advantage this time but this doesn’t mean we can be complacent. We have to bring pride to the Philippines,” Fuglister said.

Ice hockey events will be held at the SM Mall of Asia Skating Rink in Pasay from December 1 to 8. Check out the schedule here: