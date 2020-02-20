Ph confirms third case of novel coronavirus

The Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed on Wednesday the country’s third case of the novel coronavirus or 2019-nCoV.

Health Undersecretary Eric Domingo said in a briefing that the 60-year-old Chinese woman arrived in Cebu City from Wuhan, China via Hong Kong on January 20. The Philippines’ first two confirmed cases of infection with the new coronavirus were the Chinese couple who arrived in the country two weeks ago from Wuhan. The 44-year-old Chinese man, who along with his partner visited Dumaguete, Cebu and Manila, died from health complications Saturday making him the first 2019-nCoV fatality outside of mainland China. The second death outside China was recorded in Hong Kong.

As of Wednesday morning, the global death toll from the 2019-nCoV was at 490 with more than 24,000 cases of infection recorded in at least 28 countries and territories, including mainland China.