Pearl of the Orient Pavilion Returns to Folklorama After Four Years

The Pearl of the Orient Pavilion, an iconic representation of the Philippines at Folklorama, is poised to make a resounding return after a four-year hiatus, disrupted by the global pandemic. Spearheaded by Magdaragat Philippines Inc., the pavilion promises a rich celebration of Filipino heritage from August 6 to 12, 2023, at R.B. Russell Vocational School, 364 Dufferin Ave.

Goldie Garcia, Creative Director of Magdaragat Philippines, joined by Del and Sheila Pelagio, Ambassador and Coordinator of the Pearl of the Orient Pavilion provided a sneak peek into the exciting week-long pavilion run.

Starting Sunday, August 6, the Pearl of the Orient Pavilion will run for one week, hosting three shows a night at 6:45 PM, 8:15 PM, and 9:45 PM. Attendees can expect spectacular performances spanning various regions of the Philippines. From the Muslim suite of the southern region, Cordillera suite representing northern Philippines and the well-loved Rural Suite, audiences will be immersed in a cultural showcase featuring different festivals from each region.

On the tantalizing menu, Filipino classics like pancit and lumpia will undoubtedly draw in food enthusiasts. This year, they will also be partnering with Max’s Restaurant as they bring their BBQ to the Pearl of the Orient Pavilion.

This grand event is the result of collective effort, made possible by a vast group of volunteers. Garcia stated, “I think we’re one of the only pavilions that has a big group of volunteers.”

Sheila Pelagio cordially invited everyone to visit the pavilion, saying, “Come on down. This Sunday is our first day, and come as a guest and leave as a friend.”

The Pearl of the Orient Pavilion remains a testament to the resilience and vibrancy of the Filipino community in Manitoba. As the longest-running festival in North America, Folklorama continues to be a platform to travel the world and explore many cultures, with the Philippine pavilion as a must-visit stop. This year, it indeed promises to be a party, a spectacle, and a heartfelt “Thank you” from the organizers to all supporters.

Photos provided by Goldie Garcia of Magdaragat