PASSOVER AND UNFLAPPABLE HOPE

Manila – From where I write, the National Capital Region was placed under quarantine, eventually it progressed to lockdown, supposedly to arrest the spread of Corona Virus.

Social distancing was imposed at least a meter away. Public transport vehicles were instructed to ferry fifty percent less of their capacity to comply “social distancing.”

I do not think, the wise King Solomon if he were alive today, could come up with a solution how to resolve the impossible restriction; unless, the entire region is placed under total lockdown. That everybody must stay at home, except for those who have to travel because their work is deemed essential.

Due to uncertainties, the spread of panic spread exponentially many times over than the virus contagion itself.

Unwarranted fear lowers the immune system of our bodies, thus making us vulnerable to assaults of all forms of diseases.

However, to devoted students of the Scriptures reports on calamities, pestilence, and other named catastrophes are not new. War, rumours of war among nations, domestic violence are predicted in the Book as signs of the coming of end times — the end of human civilization to usher a glorious destiny.

Verse Eight, Chapter 6 of the Book of Revelation the author states, “…before me was a pale horse. Its rider is named Death and Hades…they were given power over a fourth of the earth to kill by sword, famine, and plaque, and by the wild beasts of the earth” (NIV).

Elsewhere in the Book of Matthew, the writer wrote about the Great Tribulation in the final days. “There will be great distress, unequalled from the beginning of the world until now — and never be equalled again” (Matthew 24, NIV).

People of the Book, however, need not despair.

The Author of Life offers assurance, a blessed hope, to those who entrusted their lives to Him. “But the eyes of the LORD are on those who fear him, on those whose hope is in his unfailing love, to deliver them from death and keep them alive in famine” (Psalm 33, NIV).

During the olden days when Israel’s cry over the oppression they suffered from the hands of Egyptians reached the Heavens, destructive plaque visited Egypt to coerce Pharaoh to let God’s people go. The Angel of Death passed by every house in Egypt. Door frames that were not splashed with the blood of the lamb means death to Egyptian firstborn, including the firstborn of their livestock. According to the biblical account, the Passover occurred in the months of March and April (Exodus 12).

If God is our dwelling place, “no harm will overtake us” for he will command His angels concerning us to guard us in all our ways (Psalm 91).

With such great promise in store for those who hope in GOD, we can echo what Saint Paul said about the resurrected life: “Where O death is your victory? Where O death is your sting?”