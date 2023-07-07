PARADE’S JOYOUS RETURN

Photo by Ron Cantiveros | Filipino Journal

Coming back in style! After a four-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Manitoba Filipino Street Festival parade returned with a bang on June 24. The vibrant energy, color, and rhythm filled the streets once again, as over 500 participants, including sponsors, partners, and associations, showcased their traditional costumes and decorations. The parade was an enthralling presentation, enchanting the community and spreading joy throughout. The streets came alive, and the spirit of togetherness flourished as the Manitoba Filipino Street Festival parade resumed its rightful place as a cherished tradition in Manitoba.

Manitoba Filipino Street Festival parade back on the street after hiatus due to pandemic

The Manitoba Filipino Street Festival made a triumphant comeback on June 24, 2023, after a hiatus due to the pandemic, bringing delight to the Filipino community. The stretch of Jefferson Avenue in the Maples came alive with the vibrant and colorful street parade which traditionally kicked off the two-day event. Both Filipino and non-Filipino spectators who came from different parts of the city and beyond were thrilled by the stunning cultural floats and costumes showcased by participating organizations and sponsors.

The parade concluded at the grounds of Maples Multiplex where a program followed. With the MFSF board, led by its chairman Ley Navarro, officially welcoming the crowd, the annual event was officially in full swing. Nearly 10,000 attendees from both days, came for the yearly exciting offerings of cultural music and dance entertainment, fun gimmicks at participating tents, entertainment by local artists, and of course…the food vendors! Not to mention the highly anticipated Queen Bulilit and Reyna ng Festival beauty pageants which crowned Janiyah Raven Estrella as Queen Bulilit and Mikaelah Ramos as Reyna ng Festival.

The air pulsed with an infectious rhythm as the Zumba extravaganza unfolded on Day 2 featuring the acclaimed Zumba King, Ron Antonio. Also, a two-day ball hockey tournament, forged through an exciting collaboration with Winnipeg Jets.

These awe-inspiring spectacles effortlessly infused the air with an unmistakable festive vibe and resounding success. Thanks to the MFSF organizers and volunteers, 37 sponsors and event partners, 30 Filipino associations and groups,18 food vendors, and attendees.

Indeed, an exciting year to be back on the street…to be “Balik-Kalye!”

Photos by Ron Cantiveros and Bryan Mesias | Filipino Journal