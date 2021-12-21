Pacquiao Stands Firm Against Divorce In Ph

Presidential aspirant Senator Manny Paquio said in a media press conference on December 15h at the Tagum City Hall , that he is against the proposal to allow divorce in the country . Saying that marriage is sacred and that it requires ultimate devotion and understanding for married couple, the presidentaible was his wife Jinkee, whom he has expressed his gratitude for her support including his quest for presidency.

“Very supportive yang asawa ko at kahit saan ako magpunta ay nakasuporta palagi,” Pacquiao said.

If he wins the election, Pacquiao said that his administration will not stop legislators from filing bills on divorce but he would not support its passage.

“Against ako sa divorce kasi pinag-isa kayo ng Panginoon. Sabi nga sa bible what has God joined together, let man not separate. Sacred kasi yang pag-aasawa. Kaya nga may counseling muna bago ka mag-asawa dahil papasok kayo sa isang lifetime commitment.” said Pacquiao.

Photo credits: INQUIRER/Voltaire F. Domingo