PAABOT SA KINAUUKULAN

PROTECTION NOT ISOLATION

DO NOT SHACKLE THE HEALTHY SENIORS

? The proposed mandatory quarantine (house arrest) of all senior citizens is unfair and unconstitutional! It is arbitrary and discriminatory application of law, limiting our human and civil rights

? While we appreciate the concern for our safety against the dreaded Covid 19, the proposed mandate that senior citizens (60 years old and up) to be restricted to stay homes is ill-conceived and ill-planned, devoid of proper and in-depth economic and demographic analyses.

The assumption on health vulnerability by the doh is not based on conclusive study and research, and at best a cautionary assumption. Many young healthy people got infected.

Many senior citizens especially those in the 60-65 years age group are still gainfully employed and are supporting their families and even grandchildren. Some of them need to continue to work many of them are more healthy than the over-socializing and vice-filled younger workers.

? Many are also not qualified to receive social amelioration benefits.

While many are also living independently from their younger children some of whom may be residing abroad or in other communities

The object of policies should be ensuring protection and ease of living and mobility not restriction and isolation.

I call on all fellow senior citizens, especially the gainfully employed and the physically fit to unite and seek a review of the proposed mandatory quarantine during the so called general community quarantine and selective lifting of ECQ. Let us call for more precision In policy formulation.

Please keep on forwarding until it reaches the policy-makers.

YAFUIBANAG