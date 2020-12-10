OPM Icon April Boy Regino Dies

90s OPM singer and Jukebox King April Boy Regino passed away at age 59 last November 28.

This was confirmed by his brother Vingo through a Facebook post:

“This day is sad… my brother April Boy is gone,” Vingo said in Filipino.

Regino died of Acute Respiratory Disease- Kidney Disease Stage 5. This was confirmed by his wife Madel to entertainment columnist Cristy Fermin.

Regino was first diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2009. While he became cancer free the following year , he was diagnosed with diabetic retinopathy which caused him to lose his sight on his left eye.

Some of the hit music of Regino were Di Ko Kayang Tanggapin, Umiiyak and Puso, Paano ang Puso Ko and Ye Ye Vonnel