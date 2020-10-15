OFWs warned against illegal recruiters amid pandemic

MANILA – Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) Administrator Bernard Olalia on Wednesday warned the overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) against illegal recruiters particularly those engaged in third country recruitment.

Olalia said unscrupulous individuals or groups are using the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic to entice Filipino workers abroad by offering higher salaries.

“We would like to remind our OFWs against third country recruitment. They are being offered jobs with high salaries. Avoid them, Don’t be victims,” he said during the weekly forum of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

He said illegal recruiters are using different social media platforms in offering supposedly high-paying jobs to Filipinos employed overseas.

Olalia advised the Filipinos abroad to always check and validate the invitation at any Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLOs), Labor Attachés, and Philippine embassies.

Aside from validating the invitation, he said the OFW should also be aware on who is/are those recruiting them.

“They should validate the invitation at our POLOs, Labor Attaché, embassy and also check it at our website, www.poea.gov.ph. They should know the identities of those who are recruiting them,” he said. “If they were asked to pay placement fee, they should have doubts that they are being victimized by illegal recruiters.” ( Ferdinand Patinio-PNA)