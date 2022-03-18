Not yet time to drop “mask” mandate – Duque



It is not yet time to remove the face mask mandate even as COVID-19 cases in the country are dipping, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said in a Laging Handa briefing last March 17.

“I believe it is not yet the time to remove the face mask mandate. We should learn from the experiences of different countries in Europe where they removed their mask mandates,” Duque said.

Duque cited European countries Austria, Denmark, Germany and France who after lifting the face mask mandate, have surged with their COVID cases again.

Duque asked for patience and assured the public that the country will reach that point where it is safe to remove the face mask mandate.