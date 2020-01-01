No final decision yet on school opening – DepEd

Education Secretary Leonor Briones on April 8 Wednesday said that there is no final decision yet on the school opening.

Briones said the agency is still conducting consultation with DepEd people and other concerned sectors. Earlier, the ACT-CIS Party-list proposed to synchronize the opening of the school year across all levels, moving it to either August or September. Briones however cautioned that moving the school opening to August or September will include the months of April and May in the school calendar, when the warmest temperatures in the country are recorded. She also noted how certain local events, activities, and holidays cannot be easily adjusted.

The ACT-CIS Party-list also said that delaying the start of the next school year would enable concerned authorities to decontaminate schools and other facilities that are being used as COVID-19 isolation areas or centers.