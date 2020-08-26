No COVID-19 protocol for BeaDen?

After BeaDen, Alden Richards and Bea Alonzo released photos of their commercial shoot in Thailand earlier this year, netizens commented that they were not following COVID-19 protocols such as wearing a mask and social distancing.

In an e-mail interview with PhilStar, Bea denied the allegation.”We had to shoot a commercial in Bangkok early this year when there wasn’t one case in the Philippines yet. It was a commitment that we could not cancel and we were very mindful of the protocols during that time.”

Rumours followed that the two are being paired for a movie project. Bea did not confirm or deny the claim. Alden, however, admitted in a previous interview that he wants to team up with Bea Alonzo in a movie especially that he has been a long-time fan of the actress.