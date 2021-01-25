New Music for 2021

It is only the start of the year, but music enthusiasts should already be looking forward to the interesting albums that are scheduled for release in the coming months. Among this slew of new records include the following.

Deacon Blue – Riding on the Tide of Love

One of the purveyors of Sophistipop / New Wave music in the late 1980s and the 1990s, Deacon Blue was formed in 1985, in Glasgow, Scotland. The Scottish group was behind the ’80s-released singles “When Will You (Make My Telephone Ring),” “Love’s Great Fears,” “Love and Regret,” and “Real Gone Kid.” Still fresh from 2020’s City of Love—its ninth album, Deacon Blue is ready again with a batch of new materials coming out next month. Titled Riding on the Tide of Love, it consists of eight songs that are a mix of well-orchestrated midtempo stompers and reflective slow burners. It opens with the upbeat title track and ends aptly with the slow ballad “It’s Still Early.” Other standout songs are the equally engaging and breezy “She Loved the Snow”; the folky, acoustic-oriented “Look Up”; the bluesy, countryside allure of “Send a Note Out”; and the slow, piano-led ballad “Not Gonna Be That Girl.”



Maxïmo Park – Nature Always Wins

The English Alternative Rock band was formed in 2000 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. To date, it has released six studio albums, from 2005’s A Certain Trigger to 2017’s Risk to Exist. Songs that put them on the map of the genre include “The Coast Is Always Changing,” “Apply Some Pressure,” “The Kids Are Sick Again” “Questing, Not Coasting,” “Girls who Play Guitars,” “The National Health,” and “Midnight on the Hill.” Next month, Maxïmo Park is set to unleash its new album. Titled Nature Always Wins, it is definitely the band’s creative reaction to the current problem of the world. First singles off this interesting new record are “Child of the Flatlands,” “Baby, Sleep,” and “I Don’t Know What I’m Doing.”

Final Note

Those are just a couple of the slew of new records set for release this year. Always keep your eyes and ears open for new music, from both veteran artists and the young and upcoming ones. Music is eternal!