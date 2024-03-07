Mystery Billboard Begging to Avoid Breakup Sparks Celeb Speculation

A billboard along C5, displaying a heartfelt plea from an anonymous individual urging their partner not to end their relationship, has captivated Filipinos online. Situated above Intrepid Plaza in Quezon City, the billboard reads, “‘Wag na tayo mag break please 🙁 Love, D,” accompanied by a customized broken heart emoji.

The viral billboard has garnered over 17 million views, nearly 400,000 reactions, 42,000 shares, and 11,000 comments on Facebook. Speculation has arisen regarding the identity of “D,” with some suggesting it could be actors Dominic Roque or Daniel Padilla.

Notably, Dominic Roque recently ended his engagement with Bea Alonzo, while Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo confirmed their breakup last November after a decade-long relationship. However, neither actor has confirmed nor denied their involvement with the billboard.

Singer Darren Espanto humorously responded to online speculation, jokingly claiming responsibility for the billboard. Despite his jest, Darren’s own romantic affiliations have been a subject of public interest, particularly his rumored relationship with actress Cassy Legaspi.

Photo courtesy: Screenshot from Fernandez’s video