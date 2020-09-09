Munch On the Popcorn at Home!

Because the pandemic is still ongoing, many people remain home-oriented. Some work at home and many go home directly after work to diminish getting in contact with other people. Because of that, one worthwhile and leisurely activity that many people have been engaging in is watching movies or TV shows at home.

Here are a couple of series that you may find interesting. They are available on Netflix.

The Good Doctor

Starring Freddie Highmore, this series revolves around the challenging experiences of the rather brilliant Dr. Shaun Murphy–a young surgeon with autism who continually encounters unacceptance from many of his colleagues because of his condition. Three Seasons of emotionally and intellectually charged medical drama!

Cobra Kai

First shown two years ago on YouTube Premium, the karate kids are now on Netflix, for the first time only last August 28. Starring original cast of 1984’s The Karate Kid, Cobra Kai is set 34 years after the final scene of the said classic movie. Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) will not only take you back to the old day but also bring in interesting twists and turns in their current encounters with each other and life in general. Two seasons of seat-shifting karate fights and emotional family dynamics!

Staying home should not be boring! Netflix alone has so many good movies and shows to offer. Just be careful not to binge on the best ones all of the time!