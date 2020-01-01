More than 18.8 M enrollees slated to go back to 2020-21 school year in August

There are more than 18.8 million enrollees, both for public and private schools will be back in August for the School Year 2020-21.

According to the Department of Education, there are 17,957, 202 enrolled in public schools while the private schools have 894,161,

Meanwhile, In Manila, according to the Manila City Schools, the enrollment exceeded their projection of 268,972 to 270,219 for the public schools.

One reason, according to Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, that the increase in enrollment in the public schools was due to the COVID -19 when many parents lost their jobs and the parents pulled their children out from the private schools.

Mayor Moreno thanked the parents who responded to the city government’s advice to enroll their children in the coming school year where “blended learning” instead of the face-to-face classes will be the norm.

(Sources from PNA and FILAM Star)