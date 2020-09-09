More than 10,000 Filipinos abroad contracted COVID-19

There are more than 10,000 Filipinos abroad who contracted COVID-19, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs as reported by the Philippine News Agency.

The report also brings the total number of recoveries to 6,124 while the death toll remains at 755. And about 3,190 Filipinos abroad are still undergoing treatment.

“As reported last night, with 8,329 overseas Filipino (OFs) brought home this week, the total number of the OFS repatriated by the DFA crossed the 153K-mark, In line with its ongoing repatriation efforts, the DFA remains fully committed to monitoring the situation of overseas Filipinos who are affected by the pandemic and remains steadfast in promoting and protecting their welfare,” DFA said. (Report from PNA)