More job opportunities in Canada await Filipinos – Bello

Labor secretary Silvestro Bello III said that more job in Canada will be made available for Filipinos as he is currently in Canada to sign a bilateral labor agreements for jobs in Ontario and Yukon for Filipinos .

Filipinos who have foreign worker visa may also be eligible to a resident visa.

Meanwhile, DOLE announced that Filipino healthcare care workers who served during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic are set to benefit from the German government’s COVID care bonus.