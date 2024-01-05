MMFF 2023 Surpasses P700 Million Mark, Prompts Calls for Affordable Cinema Tickets

Photo courtesy: LionhearTV

As the 2023 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) enters its final screening days, the collective box office revenue from the ten participating films has already surpassed P700 million, exceeding this year’s target. MMFF Chairman Atty. Don Artes expressed confidence in surpassing last year’s record of P1.061 billion as moviegoers return to theaters.

However, amid the festival’s success, concerns have emerged regarding high ticket prices. Alessandra de Rossi, lead actress of “Firefly,” raised awareness that their film had ticket prices ranging from P520 to P800, significantly higher than the usual P300 to P400 range.

Pepe Diokno, Best Director awardee for “Gomburza,” urged a reconsideration of ticket pricing, emphasizing that affordable entertainment was vital for the Filipino audience. Despite acknowledging the relative nature of ticket prices based on location and operational costs, Artes expressed support for initiatives by Senator Jinggoy Estrada and Representative Arjo Atayde to lower ticket prices and address taxes and distribution fees in favor of movie producers.

After the MMFF, all ten films will be showcased at the Manila International Film Festival in Los Angeles, California, scheduled for January 29 to February 2. Meanwhile, discussions about lowering cinema ticket prices and supporting the local film industry’s sustainability continue among stakeholders.