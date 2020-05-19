Miss Universe Philippines 2020 adapts new normal for the re-scheduled pageant in October

Expect a “new normal” in the selection of Miss Universe Philippines 2020 when the pageant happens on October 25 at the Mall of Asia Arena after the Miss Universe Organization recently announced the new guidelines in the 2020 pageant.

As reported by the Manila Times, the preliminaries which involve the swimsuit and the evening gown competitions of the 51 regional beauty contestants will be divided into 10 groups. Each group will be further divided into two with five candidates at a time proceeding to the designated competition area, all will be wearing a face mask until their individual turns on the stage. In other words, there will be no stage grouping taking place at any time, and every candidate will be told to go home as soon as they descend the stage.

“The final show in October will be one of a kind,” Jonas Gaffud, creative director, posted on MUP’s Facebook page. “The theme, the opening number, the colours and the interviews will be interesting to say at least. Not to be coy but all I can say is we will give you a show unlike anything you have seen before.”

The October show will be streaming via GMA for a pay-per-view protocol for there will be no live audience except for 100 people who will comprise the show like the contenders, judges and production staff. Most of the materials will be pre-taped to lessen executions on stage.

Historically, the Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. headed by Stella Marquez-Araneta, was in charge of the selection for Miss Universe Pageant but it was handed down to a new group headed by Bb. Pilipinas Universe 2011 and 3rd runner-up at the 2011 Miss Universe Pageant, Shamcey Supsup-Lee, as the National Director.

In accepting her new role, Shamcey Supsup-Lee said, “I am honoured with my new role for the organization that brought meaning to my life as a beauty queen and as a woman. I am more than blessed to be the National Director of the Miss Universe Philippines (MUP). As Miss Universe Philippines always comes with the glory of being able to represent the best of the Philippine in the universe stage. But we believe that service and leadership to the nation should come first before that glory.”

Other titles like Miss International, Miss Intercontinental, to name a few, will be done by the Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc.

In a video posted on MUP Facebook page, Shamcey said that the next Miss Universe Philippine should be a role model.

As reported, all the pageant sponsors stayed in spite of the pandemic which has altered the lives of many people around the world.

Other officers of the Miss Universe Philippines include Albert Andrada, head, design council; Nad Bronce, head, legal counsel; Lia Andrada Ramos, head, Women Empowerment and Charity; and Mario Ramos, head, Marketing.