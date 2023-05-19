MFSF kicks off this year’s festivities with Tiangge ng Bayan 2023

The Manitoba Filipino Street Festival (MFSF) came alive once again as they kicked off this year’s Balik Kalye theme with the annual Tiangge ng Bayan last May 6 at the Maples Multiplex.

The event showcased local vendors and MFSF partners, attracting a bustling crowd eager to explore this year’s offerings. Amidst the lively atmosphere, energetic performances and invigorating Zumba sessions added to the festive spirit. The highlight of the day was the highly anticipated Queen Bulilit and Reyna ng Festival Public Presentation, where enthusiastic supporters cheered on their favorite contestants. Winners and special awards will be announced on June 24 during the main event. To conclude the event with a bang, a breathtaking fireworks display illuminated the sky, creating a memorable experience for all attendees.