Metro Manila and other provinces returned to GCQ with stricter protocols

Stricter curfew and quarantine were imposed when the general community quarantine (GCQ) was restored last August 19. This was after the two week re-imposition of strict lock down in lieu of the appeal of the medical frontliners for a “timeout” in battling the pandemic.

Paranaque Mayor Edwin Olivarez, chairman of Metro Manila, stated that there will be some restriction protocols to maintain its prevention on COVID-19 pandemic as Metro Manila has been returned to the GCQ after two weeks of MCQ.

With the reinstatement of GCQ, public transportation are now allowed but face mask and face shield are mandatory for commuters. Those who will not adhere will not be allowed to travel.

Curfew time is from 8pm until 5am.