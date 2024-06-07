Mayor Alice Guo Declares P367 Million in Assets and P189 Million in Liabilities

Jesse Bustos / The Philippine STAR

Mayor Alice Guo of Bamban, Tarlac, declared a net worth of P177.5 million, with assets totaling P367 million and liabilities exceeding P189 million, as per her December 2023 Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN).

Submitted to the Senate committee on women and children chaired by Sen. Risa Hontiveros, Guo’s SALN reveals nine properties: six in Marilao, Bulacan; two in Bamban; and one in Capaz, Tarlac. Acquired for over P20 million, the first property dates back to 2008. Guo also declared three dump trucks worth P2 million each and a helicopter valued at P60 million, which she sold to a British company earlier this year. Her personal properties include shares in QJJ Embroidery Center Inc., Con-HORQ Summer Real Estate Group Inc., and Balesin Island Club Inc., jewelry worth P1.5 million, and P198 million in bank and cash holdings.

During a Senate hearing on May 23, Hontiveros presented photos of Guo’s 16 vehicles, including SUVs, pickup trucks, closed vans, and dump trucks.

Guo plans to appeal a preventive suspension issued by the Office of the Ombudsman, with her lawyer Stephen David asserting her innocence. The Bureau of Internal Revenue is investigating possible tax law violations by Guo, while the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission considers charges of tax evasion and securities law violations.

David maintains that Guo is Filipino amidst calls for a DNA test to prove her citizenship.