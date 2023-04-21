Mayonnaise & Nobita in Winnipeg April 29, 2023 Exchange Event Centre

The Filipino community in Winnipeg has really been ready again for gigs after almost three years of pandemic blues. On April 29, 2023, two Philippine bands–Mayonnaise and Nobita–will visit to grace the stage of Exchange Event Centre (291 Bannatyne Ave.).

Formed in 2002, in Metro Manila, Philippines, Mayonnaise consists currently of Monty Macalino (lead vocals, guitar, keyboards), Shan Regalado (drums, percussion), Carlo Servano (guitar, backing vocals), Nikki Tirona (bass, backing vocals), and Keano Swing (guitar, backing vocals). Popular for the hit single “Jópay,” the hardworking band released six studio albums–from 2004’s self-titled to 2016’s For the Rest of My Life.

Nobita, on the other hand, is formed in 2018, in Valenzuela, Philippines. It consists of Jaeson Felismino (vocals, guitar), Sam Aquino II (lead guitar), Mark Anthony Quintero (bass), Richmond Christian Bancolito (keyboards), and Jonathan Lim Agbanlog Jr. (drums). Yet to release a full-length record, Nobita has nevertheless come up with several singles that included “Yákap,” “Ikáw Lang,” “Únang Sayáw,” and “Kalangítan.”

A part of the bands’ North American tour, Mayonnaise & Nobita in Winnipeg is brought to the city by Krazz Tech & Events. For tickets and inquiry, contact Jhayzon (204-8991765) and Jasper (204-9510828).