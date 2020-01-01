Matteo Guidicelli finally shares details of wedding - Filipino Journal

Matteo Guidicelli finally shares details of wedding

Matteo Guidicelli has finally shared the details of his intimate wedding to Sarah Geronimo.

The actor shared on Instagram that their wedding date on Feb. 20, 2020 was a day full of pure love, honesty and genuine emotions. He also explained they opted to make the event as intimate as possible because of private matters. He likewise reiterated that he did not punch anyone at the wedding. It can be recalled that Sarah’s close-in security Jerry Tamara filed a blotter report at a police precinct in Taguig on Feb. 21 accusing the actor of punching him for supposedly tipping Sarah’s mother, Divine, about the wedding. Matteo further said that he will stand up and protect Sarah just as how his father protected his family. He also thanked everyone who supported them all the way.

