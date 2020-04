Matteo celebrates 30th birthday with wife Sarah

Matteo Guidicelli celebrated his 30th birthday on Thursday, March 26 with wife, singer Sarah Geronimo.

The Kapamilya actor thanked Sarah whom he has been married to for a month. He also thanked all fans and loved ones for sending greetings. His birthday this year was understandably low-key and private in the midst of the novel coronavirus disease that has affected the country and the world. Matteo and Sarah have been together for 6 years and got married on February 20 in a private ceremony