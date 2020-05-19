Marian Rivera donates breastmilk in lieu of World Day of Human Milk Donation

Kapuso Network’s primetime queen, Marian Rivera, celebrated the World Day of Human Milk Donation by donating her own milk once again to the babies in need.

In her Instagram post, she said that she wants to share this simple gift to all babies who would benefit from the special nutrition and protection that a mother’s milk can give. She said that she is one with the “padede-moms ” or breastfeeding mothers who are untiringly taking care of their children. In this time of crisis, she hopes that her donation would help babies who are in need most.

Marian who is already a mother of two is known to be an advocate of breastfeeding. She has been recognized as “Celebrity Breastfeeding Influencer” by the Mother and Child Nurses Association of the Philippines (MCNAP) twice over.