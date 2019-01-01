Marawi pupil wins national math tilt

The winner of this year’s prestigious Metrobank Math Challenge (MMC) is a Maranao pupil from Marawi City.

Muhammad Nur G. Casib, a twelve-year old Grade 6 pupil bested nine other finalists in the Grade 6 individual category of the two-level (elementary and secondary) national competition in both written and oral mathematical tilts on March 29-30 at the Metrobank Plaza in Makati City.

Casib studies at the “My Precious Child Learning Center,” a private school in Marawi City where classes had to be suspended for more than a semester when militants occupied the city on May 23, 2017. His parents enrolled him in a school outside Marawi while the fight was raging. His father is Norodin Casib, a physician working at the Amai Pakpak Medical Center (APMC) also in Marawi City.

The young Casib is the first Maranao to win any episode of the MMC contest. The MMC is held annually since 1997 by the Metrobank Foundation, Inc. in partnership with the Department of Education and the Mathematics Teachers Association of the Philippines.