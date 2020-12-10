Manitoba is the first Province of Canada to issue a Proclamation on the Quincentennial Commemorations of the Philippines

26 November 2020, City of Toronto – The Philippine Consulate General in Toronto is pleased to announce that the Province of Manitoba issued a Proclamation on 25 November 2020 on the Quincentennial Commemorations of the Philippines. The Proclamation was signed by the Honorable Cathy Cox, Minister of Sport, Culture and Heritage, Province of Manitoba.

The Consulate General requested Honorable Jon Reyes and Honorable Malaya Marcelino, Filipino-Canadians elected Members of the Legislative Assembly of Manitoba, to initiate similar Proclamations on the Quincentennial Commemorations of the Philippines after the Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) and the Dufferin Peel Catholic District School Board (DPCDSB) approved their separate Proclamations on the Quincentennial Jubilee of Christianity in the Philippines on 17 and 29 September 2020, respectively. MLA Reyes actively worked with the Office of Minister Cox on the approval and signing of the Proclamation.

The Proclamation from the Province of Manitoba recognizes the significant contributions of Filipino-Canadians to social, economic, and cultural makeup of the country of Canada. It cited the importance of Filipino culture in the Province of Manitoba which proclaimed in 2019 the month of June as Philippine Heritage Month every year. The Proclamation likewise recognizes the 500th anniversary of the arrival of Christianity in the Philippines.

Through the Proclamation, Minister Cox proclaims the year 2021 as Quincentennial Commemorations of the Philippines in the Province of Manitoba and encourages all Canadian citizens in the province to support this once in a lifetime event that promotes unique and diverse traditions and cultures in the Province of Manitoba.

source: Phil Consulate General in Toronto