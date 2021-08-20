Manitoba Day Tripping



It’s time for tea, Victorian-style for Roselyn Advincula and joining her family were the Tanner and Miarial families at Fort La Rein Museum in Portage La Prairie, Manitoba. The trip to the museum was a learning experience as a glimpse into early settlers, traditions and way of life in Canada with amazing similarities to the life of new Canadians. They finished off the museum adventure with a traditional tea party of baked goods, coffee, hot chocolate and tea. The group took advantage of the recently announced Travel Rewards Incentive Program (TRIP) by the Manitoba Chamber of Commerce and Travel Manitoba. Photo courtesy of Roselyn Advincula

Exploring Manitoba One Hotel, One Attraction At A Time

Manitobans answered the call earlier this month by booking staycations and visiting star attractions throughout the province to help boost the local tourism market.

The Tourism Rebate Incentive Program (TRIP) rewarded Manitobans for their effort and earned up to $150 in rebates with one-night stays and hotel packages at popular Manitoba hotels. It also included a 50% rebate on admission to over 30 Star Attractions in Manitoba.

Due to the popularity of the TRIP rewards, the Manitoba Chamber of Commerce is considering bringing back the popular program in time for the September Long Weekend.

Here are some photos from several Filipino-Manitoban explorers!

To submit your “Explore Manitoba” photos, send them to info@filipinojournal.com and tell us about your adventure.





Roselyn Advincula with family and friends visiting Holland and Portage La Prairie.



Filipino Amateur Mountain Bikers: Jommel Mansalapus, Allan Manjares and Joel Quinots ready to ride Bur Oak Trail at Birds Hill Provincial Park.



Filipino Amateur Mountain Bikers: Mario Muñoz, Salvador Tamihik, Joseph Jover Fornales hitting the Bur Oak Trail at Birds Hill Provincial Park.



Bryan Mesias at Bald Hill, Riding Mountain National Park



A camping spree with the apo’s of Inggo and Conching de Grano at Riding Mountain National Park, July 31-Aug 2, 2021. Photo supplied by Cora Llorico.



Helen Vasquez and family visiting the Boardwalk at Winnipeg Beach, Manitoba.