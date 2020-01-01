Making the Quarantine a Family-Oriented, Enriching Experience

(In the Time of Covid-19)

Mahigit dalawang buwan na ang lumipas mula nang magsimula ang tinatawag na stay-home quarantine.

Marami sa atin ang nawalan ng trabaho dahil ipinasara muna ang mga kumpanya at establismento upang maiwasan ang patuloy na pagkalat ng COVID-19 at mapangalagaan ang kalusugan ng nakararami.

Ipinagbawal din ang paglabas ng kanya-kanyang bahay, kung hindi rin lang mahalaga ang sadya—gaya ng pamimili ng pagkain at iba pang payak na pangangailangan.

Dahil r’yan, maraming tao ang naging mistulang mga bilanggo ng sarili nilang tahanan. Ngunit hindi kinakailangang maging kulungan ang lugar na ating itinuturing na pugad. Maraming mga bagay na maaaring pagkaabalahan sa panahon hindi hinahayaan ang magpalabuy-laboy sa lansangan.

Here are some worthwhile home-based activities that we can engage in, in the company of our respective families, during the still ongoing pandemic. In doing all these, have in mind that the main goal should be to enhance the relationship and strengthen the bond between family members and to enrich everyone’s physical, mental, and emotional health.

Watch movies. There will always be good movies to be had from any given decade—be it from the 1980s or from the previous one. It’s just that many of us couldn’t find a better time to relax at home and watch them after a hard day’s work. Aside from DVDs and digital files, Netflix and other cable platforms are good places where we can find great movies (including T.V. series), new and old.

Listen to music. Another leisurely activity that may be enjoyed at home is listen to music. Dust off the cassette tapes, vinyl records, or CDs from the stored boxes and brighten the house with a little bit of nostalgic or even modern ear candies.

Read books. When was the last time you read a book? Maybe you started one, but just didn’t have the time to finish it. Now is your chance!

Write stories. The time is right to encourage your kids to start a journal. Write their day-to-day experiences, what they miss from school, stories in mind, or weave some verses. Draw some pictures. Color them! Be creative as you can be!

Play games. Do you miss the times when you were a kid, playing with you dad or mom or with your neighborhood friends? Now that the kids don’t have school, and you are off work as well, then why not engage in some games with your young ones. Dig your children’s computer games; and on the other hand, try to get them into playing with you some age-old traditional games such as hide-and-seek; or simply, take those board games out of their boxes—Scrabble, Monopoly, Boggle, Pictionary; think of some role-playing or interactive games; especially those that can enrich your and your children’s vocabulary and critical thinking; anything that will involve the whole family—enough for everyone to get tired and hungry enough to look forward to the next meal together.

Tend some plants. Many people have begun growing little vegetables there in their gardens or even on small pots to be placed by the windowsill.

Cook new meals. Most likely you are tired already of preparing the same dishes or ordering the same food. Why not check online for new recipes? For sure, your next meal with your family will be more creative, if not more sumptuous. You can also teach the kids to bake some cookies, cakes, and other pastries.

Learn to play an instrument. Pick up a guitar or a ukulele, tinker with the piano or the keyboard or any musical instrument at all. Make use again of your skills. Teach the kids whatever instrument they find great interest in. Form a family band!

Sa Madaling Salita

Maraming maaaring pagkaabalahan sa bahay na daan upang mapagyaman ang isip, damdamin, at—higit sa lahat—iyong relasyon sa iyong mga kasama sa bahay—lalo na kapareha at mga anak. Oo, hanap-hanap mo ang mga masasayang pamamasyal at paglalamyerda sa labas. Pero sa panahon kung kalian e kailangan muna ng ibayong pag-iingat upang hindi madapuan ng pandemya, makuntento na muna sa loob ng bahay at mag-isip pa ng iba’t ibang kaganapang pang-pamilya.