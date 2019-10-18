Maja Salvador wins Best Actress in South Korea filmfest

Maja Salvador was adjudged Best Actress at the 1st Asia Contents Awards by Busan International Film Festival in Busan, South Korea, for her role as Lily Cruz/Ivy Aguas in the TV series “Wildflower.”

The Kapamilya Star flew to Busan, South Korea to accept her award, escorted by her boyfriend Rambo Nuñez. Maja has won several local and international acting awards already, including a Gawad Urian Best Actress for “Thelma;” Best Drama Actress for “Bridges of Love;” Breakthrough Performance by an Actress from ENPRESS Golden Screen Awards; Best Actress in a Drama Series from Gawad Tanglaw Awards; and National Winner (Philippines): Best Actress in a Leading Role from Asian Academy Creative Awards, also for “Wildflower.”