Maine Mendoza Corrects ‘Misleading and False’ Headline on Europe Trip with Arjo Atayde

Maine Mendoza has responded to what she calls a “fake news” article by an online news site, which she deems “misleading and false.” The news stemmed from information released by her husband Arjo Atayde’s office stating his official travel to Europe from August 5 to 27, 2023, for his role as vice chairperson of the Special Committee on the Creative Industry and Performing Arts in Congress. The news site seemingly added a misleading spin, suggesting a honeymoon in conjunction with the official travel.

Mendoza clarified that any personal trips, including a honeymoon, would be funded from their own pockets, not from public funds. She encouraged netizens to fact-check before reacting and cautioned against easily believing misinformation. Maine and Arjo recently got married on July 28, 2023, in Baguio City.

Photo courtesy: Instagram @iceseguerra