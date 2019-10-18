“Mabagal” scores grand slam at Himig Handog 2019

The Moira dela Torre-Daniel Padilla duet “Mabagal” emerged as biggest winner in this year’s Himig Handog songwriting competition.

Aside from Song of the Year, “Mabagal” also bagged special awards namely, MOR Philippines Choice Award, MYX Choice for Best Music Video, One Music PH choice for Favorite Interpreter, Star Music choice for Best Produced Track, and Most Streamed Track. In winning the awards, composer Dan Martel Simon Tañedo topped over 4,000 entries and took home the P1 million cash prize.

The other winners were 2nd Best Song, “Simula Ng Dulo” composed by Davey Langit and Therese Marie Villarante, interpreted by Davey Langit; 3rd Best Song, “Please Lang” composed by Aikee Aplacador, interpreted by Alex Gonzaga; and 4th Best Song, “Nung Tayo Pa” composed by Rex Torremoro and Elmar Jann Bolaño, interpreted by Janella Salvador.