MA-BUHAY TAKES ON THE FRINGE!



Live from the 2023 Winnipeg Fringe Festival, Ma-Buhay: The Road to Rainbow Stage is a 60 Minute Workshop Presentation featuring 9 songs from the new, all-Filipino musical: Ma-Buhay! Filipinos Singing For Their Lives in development with Rainbow Stage. Written and directed by Joseph Sevillo, Ma-buhay! The Road to Rainbow Stage has 7 shows at the Tom Hendry Warehouse Theatre (Venue 6) 140 Rupert Ave. from July 19-29.

Photo courtesy of Rainbow Stage.

SNEAK PEEK TO MA-BUHAY AT THE WINNIPEG FRINGE FESTIVAL

Ma-buhay! The Road to Rainbow Stage is a workshop presentation of creator, Joseph Sevillo’s new musical Ma-buhay! Filipinos Singing For Their Lives. Though it isn’t the full musical just yet, this 60-minute workshop presentation will feature 9 songs from the musical. You will witness dynamic choreography from 4 upcoming Filipino choreographers, folk dance, animations and videography by 10 students from Sisler’s Create Program (the team that did the Filipino Heritage Night for the Winnipeg Jets), and costumes generously supplied by Paquin Entertainment Group. This presentation is a sneak peak of our world premiere. It will inspire, uplift and make you feel that anything is possible when you have purpose and passion.

The story of Ma-Buhay is set in present-day Winnipeg, and follows three young Filipinos from different economic backgrounds as they compete in the grand finale of a prestigious singing competition, ‘Star On The Rise’ to prove to the judges, their families and the country that they are worthy of the national title. Ma-Buhay is a part of Rainbow Stage’s investment in New Work to provide representation for the cultural mosaic of Manitoba. Rainbow Stage is supporting Ma-Buhay through a 3-phase development plan, with the goal of producing its world premiere production in 2024!

Joseph Sevillo is a performer, writer, creator, director and more. With over 25 years of experience, he is a fierce force in the industry. Throughout the 5 years of developing this new musical, Sevillo prioritized the professional development of young Filipino artists in Winnipeg and has created more than 100 paid opportunities for emerging and professional artists ranging from Ages 8-74. Sevillo believes that identification is inspiration. Sevillo’s goal with Ma-Buhay is to create opportunities and increase representation of Filipinos in the professional theatre.

VENUE: Tom Hendry Warehouse Theater (Venue 6), 140 Rupert Ave

SHOW TIMES: July 19 9:15pm, July 21 3:00pm, July 22 8:15pm, July 25 12:45pm, July 26 6:00pm, July 28 11:00am, and July 29 4:15pm.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit WinnipegFringe.com.