“Ma-buhay” Fringe sneak preview fully paves the way to Rainbow Stage

Young Filipino artists’ creative adrenaline exploded, leading the audience to a much-anticipated excitement for the full-length play next year

The 12 young stage artists ruled the stage and raised the roof; and captured the audience as they strut their stuff with gusto when “MA-BUHAY! The Road to Rainbow Stage”, a 60-minute Workshop presentation with seven shows at the Tom Hendry Warehouse Theatre at the recently held Winnipeg Fringe Theatre Festival.

The footloose and too-fancy-free presentation ” Ma-Buhay! Filipinos Singing For Their Lives”, is a new musical written and directed by Joseph Sevillo, a seasoned stage actor with over 25 years in the limelight in acting, directing, choreography, teaching, and now, playwriting!

With Sevello’s artistic multi-tasking skills, he was able to wave delicate stories of the three young Filipinos from different economic backgrounds as they join to compete in the Grand Finals of a prestigious singing competition, ‘Star On The Rise’ to show their singing prowess and to prove to the judges, their families and the country that they are worthy of the national title!

The three frontline characters, David, shy and highly religious, played by Brady Barrientos; Honey, joyfully gets into the groove, played by Victoria Esconde; and Celina, serious and passionate about her singing dream to be an aspiring chanteuse whose feat is to be a much better singer than her mother, played by Jerilyn Bulaong; and added hearty spices to singing competition include Bea, as the host powered by her “gift of gab” and played by Rochelle Kives (who played also as Gloria, the mother of Celina); Zac, mobile, comedic and has the hand to hold the stage with his antics, played by over-presence Jordan Quitana!

And the ensemble composed of Justin Bulaong, Josh Calabio, Dutchess Cayetano, Vina Dimayuga, Isabella Galman, Celes Manuel, and Shauldon Santos performed the choreography with pizzaz a stirring complement to the dramatic action of the three singing contestants.

The musical numbers embodied boldness in meaning, like the icing and the cake, the more you want to taste, the sweeter it has become on the last bite!

All had shone their innate talents and high-octane performances and is a tough act to follow.

Furthermore, the video presentation showing the dramaturg and Artistic Director of Rainbow Stage, Carson Nattrass having an interview with the director and playwright Joseph Sevillo added a dramatic undertone and glowing to the history-making new musical; furthermore, the flashing images on the screen added a subtle impact on the show.

On the road to Rainbow Stage, expect more strut in their stuffs! Guaranteed!

Photos by Rod Cantiveros | Filipino Journal