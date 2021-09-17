Liza “Reinvented” as a fiery redhead



With a drastically different look, as the cover girl of fashion magazine L’Officiel, Screen superstar Liza Soberano is “reinvented”. In the pictorial with lensman BJ Pascual, the Kapamilya actress is seen as a redhead, donning runway pieces from the Fall/Winter 2021 collection of Dior. According to her long-time collaborator Renz Pangilinan, Soberano’s hairstyle was inspired by the Disney film “Brave,”. She said, “I think it matches the vibe, the story of Merida, an independent girl in the woods. I wanted a look that she has never done before, and I think we nailed it”.

Meanwhile, makeup artist Robbie Pinera said, Soberano’s skin was meant to appear “raw and uncovered”. Fittingly, dubbed as the “girl on fire” in the feature, which touches on the actress’ transformation over her decade-long career in showbiz. Soberano said, “she is honored to be part of L’Officiel’s 100th anniversary as its September cover star, and what a dream it was working on this at such a beautiful location with such a creative and talented team!”.